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Homeindiakarnataka

'Who increased the price?' Karnataka government will not cut fuel tax, says Siddaramaiah

"Who increased the price?" the Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah asked.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 00:12 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 00:12 IST
India NewsKarnatakafuelSiddarmaiahPetrol

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