'Who increased the price?' Karnataka government will not cut fuel tax, says Siddaramaiah

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday indicated that his government would not cut taxes on petrol and diesel, while he slammed the Modi administration for raising prices. </p>.<p>“They (Centre) increase, and we (state government) should decrease? You (media) don’t say anything when they raise prices. You ask me whether the state government will reduce the taxes, but you don’t question when they increase prices,” Siddaramaiah said to a question on whether the state government would reduce cess or taxes on fuel.</p>.Modi govt hiked petrol, diesel prices after polls, it should be withdrawn: Siddaramaiah.<p>“When Manmohan Singh was the prime minister, diesel was Rs 48 per litre, petrol was Rs 70 per litre and gas was Rs 414 per cylinder. What are the prices now? Who increased the prices?” he asked.</p>