State-level Cong convention in Mangaluru on Jan 21

Mangaluru: The State-Level Congress Workers' Convention will be held in Mangaluru on January 21, KPCC Working President Salim Ahmmed said on Friday.
Addressing the gathering during the preparatory meeting, chaired by DCC President K Harish Kumar at the Congress Bhavana, Salim said that on the directions of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, a state-level convention of the party workers will be held on January 21. The meeting related to Karnataka will be held in Mangaluru.
About one lakh representatives are likely to take part in the meeting. The meeting will discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Party workers from booths, villages, wards and block-level should take part, he said.
Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao called upon the leaders to work towards the success of the meeting.
Former ministers B Ramanath Rai, Vinay Kumar Sorake, Abhayavchandra Jain, MLA Ashok Kumar Rai and others were present.