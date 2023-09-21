State-level Janapada Kalamela at Adichunchanagiri on September 23 in Karnataka

The 44th state-level 'Janapada Kalamela' (folk festival) is being organised in commemoration of the late seer Balagangadharanatha Swami at Adichunchanagiri, in Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district on September 23, said Adichunchanagiri mutt's general secretary Prasannanatha Swami.
The programme would be inaugurated at 6.30 pm on September 23, in the presence of Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami.
The Chunchashri award will be presented at a programme to be held at 9.30 am, on September 24. Muthina Pallakki utsava of Nirmalanandanatha Swami, and a procession of folk artistes will be held at 5 pm. Teppotsava at Kalabhyraveshwara Pushkarini will be held at 7 pm. The valedictory will be held at 9.30 am, on September 25.
The participating artistes will be provided free food and boarding facilities, according to a press release.