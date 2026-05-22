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Homeindiakarnataka

State president post: BJP holds one-on-one ‘opinion’ meeting

The exercise to elicit opinion of senior leaders on the state leadership is said to be a “routine process” followed in electing the state presidents.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 01:33 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 01:33 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPpresident

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