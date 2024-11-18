Home
Karnataka puts BeST foot forward in diabetic care

The Bengaluru Science and Technology (BeST) cluster at IISc is looking to expand its digital podiatry clinic (D-PoC) model across primary health centres and taluk hospitals in the state.
Udbhavi Balakrishna
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 01:59 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 01:59 IST
KarnatakaHealthcareIIScDiabetes

