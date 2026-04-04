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Karnataka universities rely heavily on guest lecturers amid faculty shortage

At UoM, guest lecturers account for 70% of the 571 sanctioned posts, while the number of guest lecturers employed at Kuvempu University is 157% higher than the number of sanctioned posts.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 22:54 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 22:54 IST
India NewsEducationKarnatakaUniversityguest lecturer

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