<p>The Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) project, unveiled by the Health and Family Welfare Department with fanfare in June 2025, is yet to see the light of the day.</p>.<p>The outlay of the intersectoral AMR plan focuses on combining the health of human, animals and the environment. </p>.<p>According to an action plan, the project will include an antibiotics policy for both government and private hospitals. </p>.<p>"Doctors will have to provide drugs based on the degree of the infection. If the infection is less and stronger drugs are prescribed, the body will become resistant to stronger drugs the next time," said a source from the AMR planning committee. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Stricter measures</p>.<p>The policy also aims at bringing stricter measures on antibiotics sold over the counter. </p>.<p>The sale of Schedule H drugs — those can be sold only with a valid prescription from a medical practitioner — will be monitored.</p>.<p>"The policy will also bring in cultural sensitivity and pathogen tests to customise the dosage and drugs for the particular geographical area," the source added. </p>.<p>Concentrating on the environmental aspects, the government will also make disposal of the biomedical waste stricter. Blood waste and other human fluids drawn at hospitals and diagnostics should be treated with liquid sodium hypochlorite before being discarded. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Unregulated usage</p>.<p>The policy will also take action against the unregulated usage of antibiotics on cattle, poultry animals and fisheries, which have increased the antibiotic resistance in humans. </p>.<p>"Farmers add antibiotics to feed or water to promote faster growth and prevent diseases in crowded farms. This needs to be regulated as the meat and other by-products of animals consumed by humans increases resistance," the source said. </p>.<p>While bigger hospitals have sewage treatment plants (STPs) and waste management set-ups, smaller hospitals and clinics are contributing to biowaste pollution and actions will be initiated, once the project kicks off. </p>.<p>Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dinesh Gundu Rao told <span class="italic">DH</span>: "The AMR project demands a lot of policy and planning, so it is a time-consuming process. Hopefully, we can start it soon but we do not have a definite date."</p>