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'Stayed in Bengaluru, studied in library everyday': Karnataka village youth secures all India first rank in IFS examination

This marks his second attempt at the IFS examination. He couldn't clear the preliminary exam in the first attempt, but in the recent attempt he came out with flying colours.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 06:38 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 06:38 IST
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