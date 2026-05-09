<p>Athani: Basavaraj Kempwad (25), a native of Savadi village in the Athani taluk of Karnataka has secured All India First Rank in the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-forest-service"> Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination</a>. The results were announced by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday.</p><p><br>Basavaraj was a bright student since his school days. He did his early schooling, from Class 1 to 5, in a private school at Savadi, followed by studying at the Morarji Desai Residential School at Alagwadi village in Raibag taluk till Class 10. </p><p>He then went to Yallatti village in Jamkhandi taluk in Bagalkot district to complete his PU education, after which he pursued BSc in Forestry at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district. Later, the youth moved to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru</a>. </p><p>Noting that he hails from a agricultural family, he expressed his natural interest in forest conservation, which made him pursue B Sc (Forestry) and take up the IFS studies. </p>.Determination & consistent hard work keys to success: Four first rank holders from Mysuru region.<p>"I was determined to succeed without joining any coaching centre. Therefore, I stayed in Bengaluru, took a room there and studied independently in a library everyday from 10 am to 12 midnight. The result of two years of continuous efforts have yielded results," Basavaraj said.</p><p><br>This marks his second attempt at the IFS examination. He couldn't clear the preliminary exam in the first attempt, but in the recent attempt he came out with flying colours. </p><p>"I rectified the mistakes from the previous attempt and studied in a systematic and planned manner," he said.</p><p><br>He aims to complete the training and join the service, allowing him to work towards forest conservation. He wants to use his knowledge to serve the the society and protect forests.</p><p><br>He expressed gratitude towards his parents, friends and all the teachers who guided him from primary school to graduation as he cleared the examination meritoriously. </p><p><br>He mentioned that he dreamt of becoming an IAS officer. Meanwhile, his elder brother Siddu Kempawad, works as a constable in the Mysuru City Armed Reserve Police. </p>