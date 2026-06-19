Stepfather sentenced to 20 years jail for raping girl in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

<p>Kalaburagi: The Additional District and Sessions (Special POCSO) Court has sentenced a stepfather to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for raping a 13-year-old girl.</p>.<p>He raped the girl in a layout coming under the jurisdiction of suburban police station on June 14, 2025. The mother filed a complaint against her husband at the suburban police station. A case was registered under the POCSO Act. </p>.<p>Police Inspector Santhosh Thattepalli, who conducted the investigation, had submitted a charge sheet to the court. Special POCSO Court Judge S L Chavan, who conducted the trial, sentenced the culprit to 20 years in jail. The District Legal Services Authority has ordered to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim within a month. </p>.<p>Special Public Prosecutor Shantaveer Tupad had argued in favour of the government. </p>