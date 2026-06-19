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Homeindiakarnataka

Stepfather sentenced to 20 years jail for raping girl in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

The District Legal Services Authority has ordered to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim within a month.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 01:11 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 01:11 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKalaburgi

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