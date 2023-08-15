Steps being taken to curtail drug menace in Dakshina Kannada, state: Dinesh Gundu Rao

To a query on moral policing incidents, in spite of constituting anti-communal wing, the minister said strict action is taken whenever such incidents occurred. Stringent action will be taken against those who take law into hands and create fear in society. "If any illegal activities are taking place, people should inform the deputy commissioner, the police or me. We will not hesitate to take any action against illegally. Action is also taken against those who spread malicious fake news and information through social media," he said.

On violation of protocol as alleged by the BJP MLAs, Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "Steps have been taken to ensure that there is no violation of protocol in government programmes. Violation of protocol created confusion in the district. The deputy commissioner has already issued an order in this regard. There will be no scope for such violations in the future."

When asked on a party office-bearer giving letter to DC for a work to be done, he said, "Anyone can give letter or memorandum to the DC. We are taking all the MLAs into confidence while taking up development works in the district. There is no question of breaching of their privileges."