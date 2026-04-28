Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Steps to reform KPSC as per public sentiments: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

'The recruitment of staff and employees of various departments will be done through the KPSC every year, and a schedule will be released.'
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 16:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 April 2026, 16:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKrishna Byre GowdaKPSCKarnataka Examinations Authority

Follow us on :

Follow Us