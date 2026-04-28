<p>Hassan: Revenue and District In-charge Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/krishna-byre-gowda">Krishna Byre Gowda (KBG)</a> said that the state government is taking steps to reform the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) in line with public sentiments.</p><p>“We will not discuss what the previous government has done. Our objective is to solve the problem," he told reporters here.</p><p>Gowda said, "The recruitment process in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kpsc">KPSC</a> is not going well. There are many problems, including irregularities and delays. The MLAs of all three parties (BJP, Congress and JD-S) discussed this in the Legislative Assembly, and action is being taken as per their suggestions". </p><p>The minister said, "A decision has been taken to reduce the burden of KPSC by recruiting C Group employees through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)."</p>.KPSC exam row: Karnataka govt appoints new controller of examinations.<p>"The recruitment of staff and employees of various departments will be done through the KPSC every year, and a schedule will be released."</p><p>"The details on the number of vacant posts in each department and recruitment to be made will be released in due course. A serious discussion was held with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in this regard," he explained. </p><p>“The House Committee, constituted for this purpose, had 15 members earlier. Now, it has been reduced to eight. This is not an investigation commission. The government has set out to reform, with an open mind. Steps are being taken to ensure that KPSC runs transparently, taking suggestions from others," Gowda said.</p><p><strong>Elephant sanctuary</strong></p><p>On the proposed elephant sanctuary, he said, “The Centre is yet to approve acquisition of land in eight villages for establishing the sanctuary."</p><p>"A proposal would be sent to the Centre again after receiving approval from the Cabinet. Comprehensive guidelines will be released soon to ensure that the officers and personnel follow the law to prevent wild elephant attacks," he added. </p>