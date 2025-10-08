<p>Shivamogga: Currently, only daytime flight services are available at the Shivamogga airport, and steps will be taken to start night flight operations in the next four months, said Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) Chairman S G Nanjayanamath.</p><p>He was speaking to media representatives after visiting the Shivamogga airport on Wednesday and reviewing the arrangements there. </p><p>He said the tender process for some pending civil works, lighting system and night landing related works at the airport has been completed and the work is in progress. </p><p>He said that this work will be completed in a short period of time and will be open for public service.</p><p>He also mentioned out of the vast 780 acres of land reserved for the airport, it is proposed to give about 111 acres of land to the private sector on lease basis for the construction of hotels, malls and commercial complexes for a period of at least 30 years. </p><p>Providing necessary facilities to the passengers in the area adjacent to the airport will facilitate the passengers. Also, many pending works have been noted here. </p><p>He said that an appropriate decision will be taken in this regard in the board of directors meeting to be held in Bengaluru on October 17.</p>.Pilot training centre to come up near Shivamogga airport.<p>The well-organised airport has been built due to the tireless efforts of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. </p><p>In the first year of the commencement of air traffic, 17,000 passengers had travelled by air from Shivamogga airport, 92,000 in the second year and 1.10 lakh in the current year. </p><p>He said that the number of people using the airlines has increased significantly after observing this, adding that there is flight traffic only to limited places including Hyderabad, Goa, Chennai, Tirupati, and Bengaluru, and that the intention is to expand it to other places in the country.</p><p>The airport is yet to pay the Rs 30 lakh fine imposed last time for not providing the necessary infrastructure as suggested by the investigation team, and action will be taken to pay it soon. </p><p>Also, all the shortcomings identified by the investigation team in the past have already been corrected. He said that if the investigation team visits and inspects this time, the license will be renewed for the next three years.</p><p>The government had earlier agreed to provide sites to 371 landowners who had previously given up land for the airport. The landowners had appealed to the government and local representatives many times in this regard. </p><p>He said that they are holding an indefinite dharna in front of the airport, demanding the fulfillment of their demands again from October 9. He would consult department heads to provide sites to the affected families.</p>