Steps will be taken to appoint chief, members to RERA Tribunal, govt assures Karnataka HC

“The State has not taken any steps to fill up the vacancy and make the Tribunal functional by appointing a Chairperson. Section 22 of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority requires the State to fill in the vacancies and the proceedings to continue from that stage itself. All the orders passed by the RERA are appealable under Section 44(5) of the Act and the Appellate Tribunal is required to dispose of the said appeals within 60 days from the date of receipt of the appeal,” the court observed.