One of the stepwells near the Nannayya-Nadayya Temples at Sirival in Yadgir district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon

The inner walls of the Nagakunda at Sudi in Gadag district are treated like the outer walls of a Vesara temple. Photo by Srikumar M Menon

The inner walls of the Nagakunda at Sudi in Gadag district are treated like the outer walls of a Vesara temple. Photo by Srikumar M Menon

Stone beams buttressing the revetment walls of a stepwell at Lakshmeshwar in Gadag district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon

The shaft of the Nagakunda stepwell at Sudi in Gadag district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon

The stepped tank at Kavaledurga Fort in Shivamogga district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon

The stepwell near the Siddheshwara Temple at Sirival in Yadgir district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon

The stepwell of the Huchimalli Temple at Aihole in Bagalkot district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon

The stepwell of the Huchimalli Temple at Aihole in Bagalkot district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon