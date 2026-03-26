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Stepwells: Marvels of water and sky

Stepwells are excavations in the earth, their shafts sometimes piercing multiple aquifers, providing water all year around, with steps allowing access to the water level, which often fluctuates with the seasons.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 22:13 IST
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One of the stepwells near the Nannayya-Nadayya Temples at Sirival in Yadgir district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon

One of the stepwells near the Nannayya-Nadayya Temples at Sirival in Yadgir district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon

The inner walls of the Nagakunda at Sudi in Gadag district are treated like the outer walls of a Vesara temple. Photo by Srikumar M Menon 
The inner walls of the Nagakunda at Sudi in Gadag district are treated like the outer walls of a Vesara temple. Photo by Srikumar M Menon 
The inner walls of the Nagakunda at Sudi in Gadag district are treated like the outer walls of a Vesara temple. Photo by Srikumar M Menon 
The inner walls of the Nagakunda at Sudi in Gadag district are treated like the outer walls of a Vesara temple. Photo by Srikumar M Menon 
Stone beams buttressing the revetment walls of a stepwell at Lakshmeshwar in Gadag district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon 
Stone beams buttressing the revetment walls of a stepwell at Lakshmeshwar in Gadag district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon 
The shaft of the Nagakunda stepwell at Sudi in Gadag district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon 
The shaft of the Nagakunda stepwell at Sudi in Gadag district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon 
The stepped tank at Kavaledurga Fort in Shivamogga district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon 
The stepped tank at Kavaledurga Fort in Shivamogga district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon 
The stepwell near the Siddheshwara Temple at Sirival in Yadgir district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon 
The stepwell near the Siddheshwara Temple at Sirival in Yadgir district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon 
The stepwell of the Huchimalli Temple at Aihole in Bagalkot district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon 
The stepwell of the Huchimalli Temple at Aihole in Bagalkot district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon 
The stepwell of the Huchimalli Temple at Aihole in Bagalkot district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon

The stepwell of the Huchimalli Temple at Aihole in Bagalkot district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon 

View up from the shaft of the Nagakunda stepwell Sudi in Gadag district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon
View up from the shaft of the Nagakunda stepwell Sudi in Gadag district. Photo by Srikumar M Menon
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Published 25 March 2026, 22:13 IST
KarnatakaSpectrum

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