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Homeindiakarnataka

Still awaiting clarity on 'full-fledged' portfolio to take charge, says Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

Byre Gowda told reporters that his concerns were not about power, but accountability.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 23:54 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 23:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsKrishna Byre Gowda

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