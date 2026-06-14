Still awaiting clarity on 'full-fledged' portfolio to take charge, says Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

<p class="bodytext">After spending the last three days in Delhi seeking a “full-fledged” Bengaluru development portfolio, Krishna Byre Gowda on Saturday attended Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s review meeting at Vidhana Soudha, but avoided formally taking charge, insisting he <br />needs “clarity” on his responsibilities.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Byre Gowda told reporters that his concerns were not about power, but accountability.</p>.Krishna Byre Gowda meets DK Shivakumar, CM says concerns over Bengaluru portfolio to be resolved soon.<p class="bodytext">“Let me say it clearly. I am not upset. The party and the chief minister have given me a tough responsibility by allotting the Bengaluru development portfolio. I don’t consider it power, but responsibility. Bengaluru needs major reforms and the party and the people have huge expectations. To deliver results, the responsibility should be clearly defined and there should be clarity in the allocation of portfolio,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">When Shivakumar held the portfolio as deputy chief minister, it included the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA). After he became CM, however, the portfolio was split, with the two agencies remaining under him.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“I held discussions with the CM and he has had meetings with the party leadership. The CM has assured me that the issue will be resolved in two days,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sworn in on June 3, Gowda was assigned the Greater Bengaluru Authority, the five city corporations under it, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Bengaluru Metro</p>.<p class="bodytext">However, he argued that the city’s key planning and infrastructure agencies must also come under him if he is to be held accountable for Bengaluru’s transformation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sources said Gowda was handpicked by Rahul Gandhi to spearhead Bengaluru’s development after experts told the Congress leadership that public perception of the government was closely linked to Bengaluru’s growth and governance, making the city central to the party’s political fortunes.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The former revenue minister, who was keen to continue in the revenue department to complete pending land-record digitisation reforms, was instead assigned Bengaluru development, albeit without BDA and BMRDA. He has questioned how accountability will work when major assets and projects remain outside his control, citing examples like outer ring road, BDA-managed lakes and major infrastructure projects.</p>.<p class="bodytext">However, Shivakumar is reluctant to part with the BDA, which is executing multi-crore projects like Hebbal tunnel road, Bengaluru business corridor and peripheral ring road, while BMRDA is slated to develop the proposed Bidadi township in his home district (Bengaluru south).</p>