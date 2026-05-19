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Homeindiakarnataka

Stir against online medicine sale: Close to 26,000 pharmacies to be shut across Karnataka on May 20

The strike called by the All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) on Wednesday to protest against the e-sale of medicines and alleged violations of the Drug and Cosmetics Act.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 15:46 IST
Karnataka NewsPharmacyaiocd

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