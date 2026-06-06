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Homeindiakarnataka

Farmers oppose land acquisition for industrial project in Chikkaballapur

The rally was organised in protest against the proposed acquisition of 2,823 acres of land in 13 villages of Jangamakote hobli in Sidlaghatta taluk for industrial purpose.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 06:28 IST
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Large posse of police deployed to prevent the rally near Anakanur village. dh photos
Large posse of police deployed to prevent the rally near Anakanur village. dh photos
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Published 06 June 2026, 06:28 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaProtestsChikkaballapur

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