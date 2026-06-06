Farmers oppose land acquisition for industrial project in Chikkaballapur

<p>Chikkaballapur: Police on Friday stopped a Vidhana Soudha Chalo bike rally organised by the Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, near Anakanur. The rally was organised in protest against the proposed acquisition of 2,823 acres of land in 13 villages of Jangamakote hobli in Sidlaghatta taluk for industrial purpose.</p>.<p>The farmers and office-bearers of the Raitha Sangha from Jangamakote hobli in the district, and various parts of the state had gathered in Chikkaballapur. The rally was flagged off in front of the deputy commissioner’s office. As part of World Environment Day, the rally began with the planting of saplings.</p>.<p>The protesters raised slogans against the state government like KIADB must leave Jangamakote Hobli and we will not give up our land under any circumstances.</p>.<p>The farmer leaders announced that the rally would proceed from Chikkaballapur to Bengaluru via National Highway-69. They began the foot march and on bikes.</p>.<p>However, a large posse of police had been deployed near Anakanur, a short distance from the district administration complex, to stop the protesters. Heavy police were also deployed near the Women’s Degree College. Over 600 police personnel were involved in the security arrangement.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police Kushal Chowksey, Additional Superintendent of Police Jagannath Rai, Tumakuru Additional Superintendent of Police Purushotham, DySP Prakash and other officials were present on the spot.</p>.<p>The Police stopped the farmers near Anakanur using barricades and iron fencing placed on the highway. Angered by this, the farmers staged a sit-in protest on National Highway 69 for nearly three hours. As a result, vehicles travelling from Sidlaghatta and Chintamani towards Chikkaballapur, as well as vehicles heading in the opposite direction, had to be diverted.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Agri for livelihood</p>.<p>The protesters said they depended entirely on agriculture for their livelihood and accused the government of trying to snatch away their land and push them onto the streets. They insisted they would not part with their land under<br /> any circumstances and demanded that the government withdraw the land acquisition process.</p>.<p>The leaders said that despite holding an indefinite protest in front of the DC’s office for the past 81 days, neither the district in-charge minister nor the deputy commissioner had listened to their grievances. The agitators pointed out that the government was constructing a high-tech silk cocoon market in Sidlaghatta and that nearly 500 acres in Jangamakote hobli were under sericulture cultivation. They questioned how farmers would bring silk produce to the market if the land were acquired.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner G Prabhu later arrived at the spot and tried to convince the farmers. During the discussions, some protesters continued raising slogans. The deputy commissioner also spoke to KIADB officials over the phone and later explained the situation to the farmer leaders.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">2-week deadline</p>.<p>The farmer leaders gave the administration a two-week deadline to resolve the issue, after which they withdrew the rally.</p>.<p>For the past 80 days, farmers of Jangamakote Hobli have been staging various forms of protest demanding withdrawal of the land acquisition process, including road blockades, driving cattle into the DC’s office and tractor demonstrations.</p>.<p>Raitha Sangha state president Kodihalli Chandrashekar, working president Bhaktarahalli Byregowda, Anand Patel, Ramanath, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti leader N Murthy, BJP district president Seekal Ramachandra Gowda, former Sidlaghatta MLA M Rajanna, spiritual guru Anand Guruji and leaders of various organisations were present.</p>.<p>Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Y Naveen Bhat, Additional Deputy Commissioner N Bhaskar, and the officials from the revenue and police departments were also present.</p>