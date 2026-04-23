<p>Dharwad: Akashvani deputy director general (policy) Jitendra Singh Katara has withdrawn an order issued regarding the temporary shifting of workload from the regional news unit (RNU) of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharwad">Dharwad</a> to the RNU of Bengaluru with immediate effect.</p>.<p>The order, issued on April 17, regarding the temporary shifting of Dharwad RNU had drawn criticism from various sections of society.</p>.<p>Opposing the order, the Karnataka Navnirman Sena (KNS) district unit had staged a protest in front of the All India Radio station here. The protesters had demanded that the decision to shift the RNU should be dropped.</p>.<p>They had said the Dharwad Akashvani had served as the voice of the north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> region for decades, and shifting its news division would damage the region’s cultural identity. They had warned of intensifying the agitation if the order was not revoked. </p>.Dharwad govt job aspirants protest: ‘Action against protesters who clashed with cops’.<p>A meeting held at the Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha in Dharwad on Tuesday had decided on staging a protest on April 23, demanding the withdrawal of the order to relocate the RNU of Dharwad Akashvani.</p>.<p>It was decided to hold a protest march from the Vidyavardhaka Sangha premises to the Akashvani Dharwad station on April 23, followed by a sit-in demonstration in front of the station.</p>.<p>The meeting had also resolved to submit memoranda to MPs and MLAs from districts in North Karnataka, urging them to exert pressure on the Union government to revoke the order. </p>.<p>Participants in the meeting said Akashvani Dharwad was a symbol of the identity of this region and carried distinct regional characteristics. Akashvani’s news broadcasts remain vital for rural areas. </p>.<p>C U Bellakki, Mahadev Horatti, Satish Parvatikar, Shivashankar Hiremath, Uday Yandigeri, K H Nayak, Prakash Sunagar, M M Chikkamath, Prema Naduvinamani, Ninganna Kunti, Veeranna Pattar, Dr Lingaraj Angadi, S M Shivaprasad and Dr Lohith Naikar and C S Patil spoke on the occasion.</p>.<p>Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha president Chandrakant Bellad, vice-president Sanjeev Kulkarni and others were present. </p>