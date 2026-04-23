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Stir forces revocation of order to shift Dharwad AIR news unit to Bengaluru

A meeting held at the Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha in Dharwad on Tuesday had decided on staging a protest on April 23, demanding the withdrawal of the order to relocate the RNU of Dharwad Akashvani.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 23:51 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 23:51 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharwadAIR

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