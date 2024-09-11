Stone pelting; lathi charge during Ganesha procession in Nagamangala, Mandya district

Nagamangala (Mandya dist): A few people, including a police personnel, were injured in stone pelting, during Ganesha idol procession, near a ‘dargah’ on Mysuru Road, Nagamangala town, Mandya district, on Wednesday night. As tension prevailed in the town, police had to use lathi charge to bring the situation under control.
Youths of Badarikoppalu village had taken out a Ganesha idol immersion procession in the town. It is said that there were heated arguments between the Hindu and Muslim youths over taking out a procession on the Mysuru road.
A few Muslim youths allegedly pelted stones on the procession. It is alleged that a few even displayed lethal weapons. Irked over this, the Hindu youths placed the Ganesha idol in front of the police station, and staged a protest seeking justice. Learning about the incident, hundreds of Hindu youths gathered at the spot. They staged a protest demanding the police to give permission to take out a procession on the Mysuru Road.
A group had also set fire to a few shops and torched tyres and expressed their outrage. Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.
The vehicle riders plying on Mysuru-Nagamangala-Bellur road chose to pass on the alternative road via Bindiganavile, Bogadi route, due to the incident.
Police higher officers are camping at the village and additional police deployed as a precautionary measure.
Published 11 September 2024, 17:14 IST