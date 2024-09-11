Stone pelting; lathi charge during Ganesha procession in Nagamangala, Mandya district

A few Muslim youths allegedly pelted stones on the procession. It is alleged that a few even displayed lethal weapons. Irked over this, the Hindu youths placed the Ganesha idol in front of the police station, and staged a protest seeking justice. Learning about the incident, hundreds of Hindu youths gathered at the spot. They staged a protest demanding the police to give permission to take out a procession on the Mysuru Road.

A group had also set fire to a few shops and torched tyres and expressed their outrage. Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

The vehicle riders plying on Mysuru-Nagamangala-Bellur road chose to pass on the alternative road via Bindiganavile, Bogadi route, due to the incident.

Police higher officers are camping at the village and additional police deployed as a precautionary measure.