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Stop '6th guarantee' of insulting Ambedkar: Bheema Bala Balaga

“Every year, such incidents occur in villages under Varuna segment to disturb the peace of the Dalit community."
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 19:06 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 19:06 IST
India NewsAmbedkar

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