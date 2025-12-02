Stop '6th guarantee' of insulting Ambedkar: Bheema Bala Balaga

<p class="bodytext">Lashing out at the state government over the repeated desecration of Dr B R Ambedkar’s portraits in the villages under Varuna constituency, represented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Bheema Bala Balaga has termed them as the government’s ‘sixth guarantee’ to the Dalit community.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In a press note issued in Mysuru on Friday, convener of the Balaga M S Paramananda has highlighted a recent incident in Marigowdanahundi village, where slippers were placed on a garland, on the portrait of Ambedkar, just a day after the Jayanti celebrations.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Every year, such incidents occur in villages under Varuna segment to disturb the peace of the Dalit community. Last year, a similar incident took place in Vajamangala, but the accused were released on bail through the influence of the chief minister’s close aides. This leads us to suspect that the CM himself is shielding such miscreants,” Paramananda alleged.</p>.Karnataka power tussle intensifies: Parameshwara's supporters protest outside Congress HQ, demanding Dalit CM.<p class="bodytext">He said, “The CM often claims that a person from a backward community like him could reach the top post only because of Ambedkar’s Constitution. This is mere hypocrisy. If he truly had respect for Ambedkar or concern for Dalits, such incidents wouldn’t keep recurring in his own constituency.”</p>.<p class="CrossHead">CCTV cameras sought</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Balaga urged the government to utilise Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) funds to install CCTV cameras near Ambedkar’s statues or portraits across the state, to prevent further vandalism.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Balaga issued an ultimatum to CM Siddaramaiah and District In-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa, demanding that they either enact a strict law in the upcoming Assembly session to punish those who insult Dalit icons or remove all such portraits and statues across the state, if the government cannot protect them.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The statement of Paramananda is backed by members of the Balaga Mallikarjuna Swamy, Ganesha Murthy, Ane Mahesh, Sharath Gandhinagar, ex-corporators Vedavathi and Ashwini, Rathna, Shubha, Pratap, Dr Kiran, Karthik Mariyappa, Suresh Nadanahalli, Vishwa Prasad, and Sridhara Dandikere.</p>