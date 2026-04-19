Stop creating more study chairs at varsities: Panel

<p>Bengaluru: The Baraguru Ramchandrappa-headed committee constituted to submit a report on study chairs at state-run universities has strongly advised against yielding to pressure and establishing new ones.</p>.<p>In fact, the committee has recommended not to establish chairs in the name of benefactors. While donations from private parties was welcome, establishment of study chairs must be the exclusive prerogative of the universities, the committee stated.</p>.<p>A minimum sum of Rs 1 crore must be allocated to any chair established at universities, the committee recommended, calling upon those associated with the chair to formulate specific action plans to mobilise additional funds.</p>.<p>Flagging the disparity in allocations to different study chairs, the committee said, “The government allocates a lump sum for the establishment of chairs at varsities. With the interest earned on the money so allocated, the chairs are required to conduct programmes. But it was found that the money allocated is different for each chair. While some have a capital of only Rs 5 lakh, others boast sums to the tune of Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore”.</p>.A call for reform in higher education.<p>Any decision to establish a study chair is to be taken after a thorough evaluation of the social and cultural contributions of the individuals after whom it is named, the panel said.</p>.<p>The activities of the chairs must not be confined to study and discussions on the contribution of those individuals, rather they must become centres where topics based on the broad philosophies and views of the specific individuals are studied and analysed, the committee recommended.</p>.<p>Lamenting the paucity of chairs named for women, the committee added, “It is necessary to establish chairs in the names of women who have made significant contributions to social, educational and cultural fields. Certificate courses can be offered in accordance with the wishes of the respective chairs. Fellowships can also be given. This will help in building a constructive relationship between those pursuing studies in the specific domain and the study chairs”. </p>