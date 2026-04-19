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Stop creating more study chairs at varsities: Panel

A minimum sum of Rs 1 crore must be allocated to any chair established at universities
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 01:07 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 01:07 IST
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