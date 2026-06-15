Stop land acquisition in Bidadi: Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra in letter to Rahul Gandhi

<p>Bengaluru: BJP state president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-y-vijayendra">B Y Vijayendra</a> on Sunday wrote to top Congress leader and leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>, to advise the Congress government in the state to stop the land acquisition in Bidadi for the township project.</p>.<p>He explained that the project was estimated to cost Rs 18,000 crore and was being projected as another central business district. The final notification for land acquisition was officially published in the state gazette on June 11. </p>.Villages in Karnataka's Bidadi split over surrendering land to govt for township project.<p>Noting that he was speaking on behalf of "thousands of deprived and unfortunate families in Bidadi," Vijayendra said he hoped that Rahul would respond with the "fairness this moment demands". </p>.<p>He noted that the Congress government in Karnataka was pushing ahead with a “work-live-play” satellite township spread across 7,481 acres of land between Bidadi and Harohalli.</p>.<p>"You travel (across) the country raising the banner of land rights for farmers. You speak of protecting India’s soil from the grip of corporate interests, and you have led yatras built around precisely this cause. Yet in Karnataka, the Congress chief minister continues unmoved, even as some of our state’s poorest farmers are pushed to the brink of losing everything they own".</p>