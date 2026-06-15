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Homeindiakarnataka

Stop land acquisition in Bidadi: Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra in letter to Rahul Gandhi

Vijayendra said he hoped that Rahul would respond with the 'fairness this moment demands'.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 23:29 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 23:29 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiKarnatakaIndian PoliticsBidadiB Y Vijayendra

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