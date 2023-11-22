Stop poster politics or face agitation, JD(S) tells Cong

The JD(S) has urged Home Minister G Parameshwara to stop the poster campaign by Congress or else brace for street protests.
Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, various JD(S) leaders, including former legislator A Manjunath, said that if the home minister fails to stop the poster politics by Congress against former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, they would also be forced to follow the same path.
“Even our party has workers. If the home minister fails to stop the poster politics, we will follow the suit and paste posters against Congress and its leaders,” said Manjunath.