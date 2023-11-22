JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Stop poster politics or face agitation, JD(S) tells Cong

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, various JD(S) leaders, including former legislator A Manjunath, said that if the home minister fails to stop the poster politics by Congress against former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, they would also be forced to follow the same path.
Last Updated 21 November 2023, 21:25 IST

Follow Us

The JD(S) has urged Home Minister G Parameshwara to stop the poster campaign by Congress or else brace for street protests. 

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, various JD(S) leaders, including former legislator A Manjunath, said that if the home minister fails to stop the poster politics by Congress against former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, they would also be forced to follow the same path.

“Even our party has workers. If the home minister fails to stop the poster politics, we will follow the suit and paste posters against Congress and its leaders,” said Manjunath.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 November 2023, 21:25 IST)
India NewsCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsJD(S)

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT