<p>Bengaluru: Opposition BJP lawmakers on Tuesday accused the Congress government of unleashing “tax terrorism” on citizens in Bengaluru with more than 24,000 properties being issued show-cause notices based on an ongoing drone survey. </p><p>Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>, who is in charge of Bengaluru Urban Development, promised that any discrepancies will be “set right”. </p>.Bengaluru: 14 defaulters clear property tax dues ahead of auction.<p>The issue was raised by Jayanagar MLA C K Ramamurthy during Question Hour. </p><p>“In Jayanagar alone, 3,000-4,000 notices have been issued. Even roofs and water tanks are being taxed as captured by drone cameras. One house has received a notice for Rs 30 lakh,” said Ramamurthy. </p><p>Senior BJP lawmaker S Suresh Kumar recalled his involvement, as a councillor, in the agitation seeking a self-assessment system of taxation. </p><p>“Now, everything is being taxed with retrospective effect -- setbacks, parking space and roofs. This is tax terrorism,” the Rajajinagar MLA said. </p><p>Replying to this, Shivakumar said he was the first to introduce the self-assessment scheme (SAS) in the Byatarayanapura constituency when he was the urban development minister. The drone survey is being done to identify mismatches. “For example, people with two floors have declared only one floor,” he said. </p><p>Shivakumar clarified that roofs, stairs and car parking space will not be taxed. </p><p>“Based on the notices that have been issued, we’ve estimated raising Rs 688 crore,” Shivakumar said. </p><p>“If citizens file objections, municipal corporations will be instructed to set things right," he added. </p><p>Intervening, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka asked Shivakumar to stop the drone survey and revert to physical verification. </p><p>“To file objections, citizens need to visit the website. But visiting that leads to acceptance of the tax demand,” he said. </p><p>Shivakumar assured members that all discrepancies would be resolved. In his written reply to Ramamurthy, the minister said no additional tax or penalty was being levied. </p>