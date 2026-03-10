Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Stop property tax terrorism in Bengaluru, BJP MLAs tell D K Shivakumar

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is in charge of Bengaluru Urban Development, promised that any discrepancies will be “set right”.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 10:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 10:21 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaD K ShivakumarKarnataka Politicsproperty tax

Follow us on :

Follow Us