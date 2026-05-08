'Stop SIR in current form': Activists urge Karntaka govt, asks to extend appeal time limit to 6 months

<p>Bengaluru: A group of anti-SIR activists on Friday urged the ruling Congress to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/unmapped-voters-in-karnataka-should-seek-inclusion-chief-electoral-officer-3983182">stop the SIR in its “current form”</a> and even if implemented, to increase the time limit for appeals from three to six months.</p><p>In a discussion with Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Labour Minister Santosh Lad and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, and Planning Commission Deputy Chairman BR Patil, activists severely criticised the SIR exercise and its implementation since June 2025.</p><p>“The Election Commission of India has lost all credibility in the way SIR has been introduced and implemented since June 2025. It has failed to discharge its duties as per Article 324. It has been exposed as a politically motivated organisation. Many people are also disappointed with the Supreme Court's position. The SC has failed to protect the constitutional rights of voters and citizens,” the activists charged.</p>.Anti-SIR convention \nurges Karnataka govt to safeguard voters’ rights.<p>While urging the government to extend the time limit from three to six months if SIR is inevitable, the delegation noted that deleted voters must be given six months to submit their petition. </p><p>“Karnataka must prepare an independent voters’ list and take up the issue of revision seriously. The revision of the voters’ list must be as per social auditing.”</p><p>The activists felt every ward and gram panchayat must have centres to provide relief to the voters. They urged the government to help people without suitable documents.</p>.SIR in Karnataka: 'Your work can shape political direction for 50 years': Task cut out for BJP cadres for next 100 days.<p>“Once the draft is prepared, there should be compulsory GP and war-level meetings as explained in the Election Commission’s manual. In such meetings, the draft list and the changes it introduces should be placed before the people and finalised only after going through it thoroughly.”</p><p>The delegation included economist and political analyst Parakala Prabhakar, activist Nikhil Dey, former minister BT Lalitha Naik, former Tamil Nadu minister Mano Thangaraj and others.</p>