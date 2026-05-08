Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Stop SIR in current form': Activists urge Karntaka govt, asks to extend appeal time limit to 6 months

'Karnataka must prepare an independent voters’ list and take up the issue of revision seriously. The revision of the voters’ list must be as per social auditing', the group said.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 16:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2026, 16:16 IST
Karnataka Newselectoral rollsspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us