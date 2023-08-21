Storage in KRS depletes by 6.76 feet in 15 days

Meanwhile, boating has been suspended at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district following release of water from the KRS. However, the tourists are allowed to watch the birds from the bank. They can walk around the sanctuary and also view the birds from the Salim Ali Bird Information centre. The boating would resume, if the outflow into the river is reduced below 8,000 cusec, it is said.