Storage in KRS depletes by 6.76 feet in 15 days

The water level in the Krishanarajasagar (KRS) reservoir has depleted by 6.76 feet over the past 15 days after Karnataka began releasing water to Tamil Nadu.
More than 5,000 cusec of water is being released every day from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu since August 5. The outflow increased to 10,000 cusec on August 14, and 12,000 cusec on August 16. Besides, 1,000 cusec was released to Visvesvaraya canal for irrigation on August 10.
As on August 20, the inflow at KRS was 4,878 cusec while the outflow stood at 12,776 cusec. The dam had 106.68 feet of water as against its full capacity 124.80 ft on Sunday. It was 113.44 feet on August 5.
The state recorded 75% deficit south west monsoon rainfall this month thus affecting inflow into reservoirs of Cauvery basin. While the water levels of Kabini and Hemavathi dams too have depleted, it has remained constant at Harangi dam.
On Sunday, the water level at Kabini dam was 2277.16 feet (against FRL of 2,284 feet) and Hemavathi dam had water up to 2912.98 feet against full capacity of 2922 feet.
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said that Congress leaders raised the slogan “Our Water Our Right” for Mekedatu, but their own government was releasing water to Tamil Nadu hurting Karnataka farmers.
“This will lead to a crisis. We will have to face shortage of water both for irrigation and drinking purposes,” he said.
Meanwhile, boating has been suspended at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district following release of water from the KRS. However, the tourists are allowed to watch the birds from the bank. They can walk around the sanctuary and also view the birds from the Salim Ali Bird Information centre. The boating would resume, if the outflow into the river is reduced below 8,000 cusec, it is said.