<p>Hassan: MLC Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah said that strict action is inevitable against the people who are involved in defaming and making baseless allegations against government officials. </p><p>Reacting to the arrest of social activist Snehamayi Krishna, in Hassan, on Friday, he said, "If you speak against politicians, they will tolerate it. But, if the officials are accused and embarrassed, then action will definitely be taken".</p><p>"If there are irregularities in MUDA, an investigation will be conducted through the Kempanna Commission. Baseless allegations should not be made," he warned.</p>