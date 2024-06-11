Strong Lingayat connect gave Somanna the edge

Apart from Lingayat factor, the BJP seems to have rewarded Somanna for not violating the party’s diktat. When Somanna lost from two constituencies - Chamarajanagar and Varuna - during the 2023 assembly polls, he publicly fumed at the party’s leadership, including Yediyurappa. At the time, Congress tried to woo Somanna as he was dejected. However, Somanna decided to stay with BJP.