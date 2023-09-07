Student dies after being hit by bus in Tarikere, Chikkamagaluru

A school girl died after a private bus hit several children waiting for the bus at Seethapura Kaval (Duglapura Gate), in Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru on Thursday.

Tulasi (15), passed away. Another girl Niveditha (14), is injured and has been admitted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga. Five other students had a narrow escape.

The students were waiting for the bus at the bus stop near near Seethapura Kaval, to go to their school in Tarikere. The overspeeding private bus which came from Shankaraghatta, rammed into the students as the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The speeding bus also rammed a house nearby as a result of which the roof of the house was damaged. The bus finally stopped after hitting a tree.

Tarikere police visited the spot.

The public vented against the bus driver and demanded action against overspeeding private buses.