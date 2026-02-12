<p>Basavakalyan (Bidar district): An SSLC student was found hanging in his hostel room at Jawahar Navodaya School at Narayanapur in the taluk on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Sharath (16), a native of Manthal in the district, is the deceased. The incident came to light after his hostelmates noticed him hanging from the ceiling of his room in the morning. </p><p>A suicide note found in the hostel room read: “Sorry mummy, daddy, Please forgive me. I love you.” The Basavakalyan police have registered a case of unnatural death.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the state child protection commission has taken a suo motu cognizance of the incident.</p>