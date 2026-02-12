Menu
Student found hanging in hostel in Karnataka's Bidar

Sharath (16), a native of Manthal in the district, is the deceased. The incident came to light after his hostelmates noticed him hanging from the ceiling of his room in the morning.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 21:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSuicide

