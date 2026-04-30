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Student not allowed to write Karnataka CET exam in hijab; lodges plaint with KEA

The student in question, Azeez Zainab, was allegedly not allowed to write the exam with her hijab on April 23 at the BGS Science College in Chikkaballapur.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 21:11 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 21:11 IST
Karnataka NewsKCETkea

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