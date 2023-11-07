Student quit course eight years ago, engineering college yet to return documents

A student admitted to a Bengaluru-based college is struggling to get back her SSLC and II PU documents for the last eight years.
This despite a clear instruction from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) not to withhold original documents of students, even if they quit the course midway.
Bhavya (name changed), was admitted to Computer Science engineering at ACS College of Engineering located in Kambipura, Mysuru Road, under a government quota seat allotted by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) in 2014-15.
Personal reasons
After two years, she had to discontinue for personal reasons. But the college is yet to return her documents submitted during the admissions.
Since then, the girl and her parents have made multiple visits to the college requesting for the documents, but to no avail.
Speaking to DH the parents of the student said, “The college authorities are literally harassing us. We have also filed a complaint with the police and with the university. But, nothing helped us.”
Can’t join other course
Without her original documents, the girl remains a dropout as she cannot join any other course or college.
On October 5, VTU asked the college to return the documents or else face action as per regulations.
When contacted, principal of the college A M Prasanna Kumar said he joined the college recently and was aware about the case.
“The parents have called me. I’ve asked them to meet me next week,” he said.