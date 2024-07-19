Student tragically dies by electrocution while trying to save her pet dog

An eighteen-year-old student died of electrocution near her house in Kallakalambi in Gurupura gram panchayat limits on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Friday (July 19).
The deceased student is identified as Ashni daughter of Harish Shetty. She was pursuing a Chartered Accountant course at Mangalore Academy of Professional Studies (MAPS) College.
Former president of Gurupura Gram panchayat Yashwanth Shetty told DH that due to gusty winds, the electric wire had snapped and had fallen in the field inundated with rainwater.
Ashni's pet dog which had stepped into the water-logged field died of electrocution. Ashni who rushed to save her dog also suffered electrocution. She succumbed after being shifted to a private hospital.
Mescom will offer compensation of Rs five lakh to Anshi's family, official sources said to DH.
Published 19 July 2024, 09:57 IST