Student tragically dies by electrocution while trying to save her pet dog

An eighteen-year-old student died of electrocution near her house in Kallakalambi in Gurupura gram panchayat limits on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Friday (July 19).

The deceased student is identified as Ashni daughter of Harish Shetty. She was pursuing a Chartered Accountant course at Mangalore Academy of Professional Studies (MAPS) College.

Former president of Gurupura Gram panchayat Yashwanth Shetty told DH that due to gusty winds, the electric wire had snapped and had fallen in the field inundated with rainwater.