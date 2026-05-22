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Homeindiakarnataka

'Students living in environment worse than jail': Upa Lokayukta expresses outrage after visiting girls' hostels

He directed the officials to relocate the students to a spacious hostel within 15 days.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 17:14 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 17:14 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMandyaUpa lokayuktastudent hostels

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