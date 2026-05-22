'Students living in environment worse than jail': Upa Lokayukta expresses outrage after visiting girls' hostels

<p>Mandya: Upa Lokayukta B Veerappa paid a surprise visit to two girls' hostels belonging to the Scheduled Castes Welfare and Social Welfare Department in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mandya">Mandya</a> on Friday and expressed his outrage over the poor maintenance and facilities to the students. </p><p>"We are all suffering from frequent diarrhoea as we are not served hygienic food. Some students falling ill are not taken to the hospital and not even given medicine. It seems like there is no one who listens to our pain,"these were some the grievances shared by hostel students before the Upa Lokayukta.</p><p>Veerappa and team paid a surprise visit to two hostels at Bandigowda Layout, belonging to the SC Welfare and Social Welfare Department in Mandya on Friday morning. The Upa Lokayukta was shocked to see the poor maintenance.</p><p><strong>100 students</strong></p>.Lokayukta inspects government hostels in Bengaluru.<p>The Upa Lokayukta took to task the Social Welfare Department officials and the warden after finding out that around 100 female students were being made to stay in a two-storeyed rented house with narrow rooms and inadequate ventilation and lighting. </p><p>The students explained that they have to read, eat food, take rest and sleep on the bed. "There is no separate place for having food and reading. There is no hot water available for bathing. There are only three to four toilets for 100 girls. Worn out beds and pillows are being provided. We have to study in dim lights. The food served had no vegetables and was unhealthy, they shared their grievances."</p><p>“The students have been living in an environment that is worse than a jail. The authorities are mismanaging the hostels named after Ambedkar and Maharishi Valmiki. If children are exploited in this way, their hatred towards the system will increase. The young minds will be affected,” Veerappa lamented.</p><p>He directed the officials to relocate the students to a spacious hostel within 15 days. The girls, who are like in a cage, should be freed. We will file a suo motu case and will monitor this,” Veerappa said.</p>