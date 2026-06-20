Students protest against poor roads leading to university in Karnataka's Haveri

<p>Haveri: Students staged a protest demanding the immediate repair of the badly damaged road connecting Haveri University.</p>.<p>The students gathered on the university’s main road near Kerimattihalli village in the taluk and raised slogans in support of their demands. The protest was organised under the leadership of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).</p>.<p>The students pointed out that the university is located about 8 km from Haveri town and is connected through a road via Hosalli on the Hangal Road. They said the road has been in a dilapidated condition for several years and has not been repaired despite repeated demands, causing severe inconvenience to commuters.</p>.<p>“We cannot afford to go to distant places like Dharwad or Davanagere for higher education. Therefore, more than 300 students are pursuing their studies at Haveri University. However, the institution lacks adequate facilities. There is no proper bus service to the university, and agencies concerned are reluctant to run buses on this route because of the poor condition of the road,” the students said.</p>.<p>They further complained that the damaged road prevents them from reaching classes on time. Many students are forced to walk to the university, and going on foot becomes especially difficult during the rainy season. Students who use motorcycles also face considerable difficulties.</p>.<p>The protesters demanded that the university’s main access road be repaired immediately and that adequate bus services be arranged on the route.</p>.<p>They warned that if these demands are not addressed promptly, they would launch a more intense agitation in the future.</p>.<p>The students initially insisted that the deputy commissioner visit the site and personally receive their memorandum.</p>.<p>However, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nagaraj arrived at the spot, accepted the memorandum, and assured them that appropriate action would be taken.</p>.<p>ABVP leaders Abhishek Doddamani, Sagar Polisagoudra, Karthik Kalal, Eshwari Badiger, and others participated in the protest.</p>