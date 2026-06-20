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Students protest against poor roads leading to university in Karnataka's Haveri

The protesters demanded that the university’s main access road be repaired immediately and that adequate bus services be arranged on the route.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 02:39 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 02:39 IST
Karnatakahaveri

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