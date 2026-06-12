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Students rescued after slipping into drain near highway in Karnataka's Kumta

While crossing the muddy roadside drain along the highway, two female students lost balance and fell due to the force of the flowing water.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 00:01 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 00:01 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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