Students rescued after slipping into drain near highway in Karnataka's Kumta

<p>Kumta: Students of Hanumanth Benne Nellikeri Government Pre-University College in the town were rescued by the public after they slipped into a roadside drain near the national highway while crossing it during heavy rain.</p>.<p>According to Principal Satish Naik, the incident occurred when students were returning home after college amid heavy rainfall.</p>.Forest department secures 94 Olive Ridley turtles eggs in Karnataka's Kumta.<p>While crossing the muddy roadside drain along the highway, two female students lost balance and fell due to the force of the flowing water. Locals immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the students. They also retrieved bags and umbrellas that were being washed away. Other students, who were afraid to cross the drain, were assisted safely by the public.</p>.<p>Responding to the incident, MLA Dinakar Shetty said a meeting had been held 15 days earlier with the district in-charge minister and National Highway officials to address monsoon-related issues, but officials had failed to act.</p>.<p>Drains were not cleaned, leading to such incidents. Temporary repairs using cement pipes were carried out after the officials concerned were taken to task, he added.</p>