Students' resolve for nation-building is India's identity now, says PM Modi at Smart India Hackathon final

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed happiness over the contribution of foreign students in the growth and development of India.

Modi was virtually interacting with students and participants at the Mysuru-based National Institute of Engineering (NIE), as part of the nationwide Smart India Hackathon (SIH).

Modi said, he usually tries to interact with the students participating in the SIH, as he can learn a lot of things from the efforts of the students, to innovate useful things for the nation. “The resolve of the students for nation-building has become the identity of India,” he said.

Soikat Das from Bangladesh, a student of National Institute of Technology, Trichy, Tamil Nadu, explained about their project, using IoT and AI (internet of things and artificial intelligence) for optimal loading of cargo, including coal, in railway wagons. The team from NIT consists of three Bangladesh and three Indian students. Das led the team. Karthik Narayanan also spoke to Modi, along with Das. Their project is named ‘Prevention of underloading and overloading of railway wagons’.