Students should contribute for development of society: M C Sudhakar

Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar has advised the graduating students to contribute to the development of society through their achievements.
Addressing the graduating students at the eighth annual convocation of Reva University in the city on Monday, the minister said, "The students must be ready to face global challenges and contribute something to society."
During the convocation, 3,050 students received undergraduate degrees, 1,183 students got postgraduate degrees and 56 students received PhDs. A total of 59 students received various gold medals.
Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, AICTE Chairman T G Seetaram, Reva University Chancellor P Shyamaraju, Vice Chancellor M Dhananjaya and others were present.