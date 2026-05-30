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Homeindiakarnataka

Students to receive rousing welcome in Kalyana Karnataka region

Leaking roofs and poorly maintained classrooms are adversely impacting studies and in some cases, contributing to student dropouts.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 18:45 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 18:45 IST
Karnataka Newsgovernment school

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