Students to receive rousing welcome in Kalyana Karnataka region

<p>Kalaburagi: The schools are all set to reopen on June 1 for the academic year 2026–27 after a two-month summer vacation. Teachers have taken the initiative to decorate the school premises and create a festive atmosphere for the students.</p>.<p>The release of grants under the ‘Akshara Avishkara’ scheme of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) and other programmes has enabled the Education Department to renovate many dilapidated government schools in the Kalyana Karnataka region over the past few years. However, teachers continue to face challenges such as leaking classroom roofs and the need for other repair works, especially with the onset of the monsoon in June.</p>.Take steps to restore century-old government schools, KDA urges CM Siddaramaiah.<p>Dilapidated classrooms in many government schools are affecting the educational progress of children. Leaking roofs and poorly maintained classrooms are adversely impacting studies and in some cases, contributing to student dropouts.</p>.<p>Incidents of chunks of cement plaster falling from classroom roofs have been reported, causing injuries to students. Villagers and parents have staged protests in several villages over the poor condition of school infrastructure. In many schools, teachers are forced to cook mid-day meals in office rooms due to the absence of separate kitchen facilities.</p>.<p>KKRDB has utilised crores of rupees for construction, repair of the government school buildings, smart classes, to provide furniture, construction of library, toilets, electrification and other works under Akshara Avishkara scheme.</p>.<p>DDPIs in all seven districts of Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bidar, Yadgir, Koppal, Ballari and Vijayanagar districts have prepared lists of dilapidated classrooms, which will be repaired or reconstructed after the demolition.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Budget allocation sought</p>.<p>Educationists said that children spend nearly one-third of their time in schools. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that the school environment is positive and nurturing, where children feel safe and secure.</p>.<p>They sought a separate budget allocation for the repair and maintenance of government schools. Stressing the need for the installation of RO plants to provide safe drinking water, they also suggested that schools could generate their own power if solar panels are installed with support from the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL).</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Better condition</p>.<p>Kalaburagi DDPI Shankramma Davalagi said that the Education Department has already conducted meetings of block education officers and school headmasters to discuss about the repair works of the classrooms.</p>.<p>“Direction has been been given to schools to obtain safety certificate and prohibit the entry of students in dilapidated buildings. We have received a lot of grants from KKRDB and government to undertake repair works of classrooms, construction of compound, toilets and to supply drinking water. We have obtained approval for small and major repair works of school buildings. The condition of school buildings in the district is better than it was two to three years ago," she said.</p>.<p>Koppal DDPI Somashekhar Gouda said that a proposal has been submitted to undertake repair works of a few leakage classrooms, which were damaged by rains a few weeks ago. “The district has a total of 1,215 government and aided schools. We have identified 364 dilapidated classrooms that need to be rebuilt after the demolition. These classrooms have been remained unused and we have displayed warning boards at these school buildings to prevent students from entering into these classrooms. We have built many classrooms in last few years by utilising government grants”, he added.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">KPS schools</p>.<p>Meanwhile, KKRDB Chairman Ajay Singh said that the board has earmarked 25% of the funds for the development of education sector in Kalyana Karnataka. “There is no provision under KKRDB for release of grants for repair works of the school buildings. It has to be undertaken by the Education Department. However, we are holding discussions in the board meeting in this regard by taking MLAs into confidence. We are focusing on construction of 294 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) in the region and government has already given approval for it”, he said.</p>.<p>Raichur DDPI Mallikarjun said that all necessary measures would be taken to ensure the safety of students after schools reopen and directions in this regard have been issued to all Block Education Officers and headmasters.</p>.<p>“Raichur district has a total of 1,667 school buildings. We have identified 2,009 classrooms that are in a dilapidated condition. We have directed headmasters and teachers to prevent students from going near these classrooms. We have sent a proposal for the repair of around 1,300 classrooms. The Zilla Panchayat and the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) will provide financial assistance for the work,” he said.</p>.<p>Quote - </p>.<p>The Education Department has already conducted meetings of block education officers and school headmasters to discuss about the repair works of the classrooms. Direction has been been given to schools to obtain safety certificate and prohibit the entry of students in dilapidated buildings. We have received a lot of grants from KKRDB and government to undertake repair works of classrooms construction of compound toilets and to supply drinking water.</p>.<p>Shankramma Davalagi </p>.<p>Kalaburagi DDPI </p>.<p>Quote - </p>.<p>The KKRDB has earmarked 25% of the funds for the development of education sector in Kalyana Karnataka. There is no provision under KKRDB for release of grants for repair works of the school buildings. It has to be undertaken by the Education Department. However we are holding discussions in the board meeting in this regard by taking MLAs into confidence.</p>.<p>Ajay Singh </p>.<p>KKRDB Chairman</p>