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Study flags regional inequality in Karnataka's public health sector

Karnataka currently has 2,524 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 9,278 sub-centres, and 212 Community Health Centres (CHCs), across 31 districts and 30,715 villages.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 23:23 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 23:23 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakapublic health sector

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