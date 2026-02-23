<p>Political reservation (from local bodies to parliament), group housing facilities by the government, health safeguards, dedicated scholarships and financial assistance to artists and sportspersons are among a slew of measures suggested by an ethnographic study to uplift the Nadaf/ Pinajara communities. </p>.<p>The two communities are sub-groups within the Muslim community. While most Muslim sub-groups are in category 2B of the OBC list, sub-groups such as Nadafs, Pinjaras, Bazigars and Darvesh are in category 1 (most backward communities) of the OBC list. </p>.Cycling culture a non-starter in \nall 7 smart cities across Karnataka.<p>DH has accessed the recommendations and observations of an yearlong study, conducted under Antropology Prof T T Basavangouda of Karnatak University (KU), Dharwad, at a cost of Rs 45.46 lakh. </p>.<p>It was submitted to the VC of the university on Friday and will next be sent to the D Devaraj Urs Research Institute, which comes under the Backward Classes Welfare Department, and then to the government. The government may either accept or reject the report.</p>.<p>Both the Pinjara and Nadaf communities are traditionally into cotton-carding. However, due to increasing economic hurdles and livelihood challenges, they are expanding into other professions. </p>.<p>Basavanagouda’s team has divided its recommendations into four categories - economic, educational, health and political/social.</p>.<p>As part of economic measures, the report has recommended providing skill-based training to modernise the cotton carding occupation, providing land to construct ventilated godowns for hiring more workers. It has also recommended providing alternative livelihood options. Alongside scholarships to students and monthly financial assistance to sports persons, the report has also suggested implementing remedial education programmes and counselling services to identify and address the root causes of high dropout. </p>.<p><strong>Shifting from slums</strong></p>.<p>The report has urged the government to take necessary steps to shift families of Nadaf and Pinjara communities residing in slum areas to a clean environment.</p>.<p>The study has also recommended conducting awareness campaigns about the health risks faced by workers in the traditional occupation, such as respiratory and lung diseases from cotton particles. </p>.Congress committed to social justice, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; hits out at JD(S), BJP.<p>Alongside the Nadaf and Pinjara communities, similar ethnographic studies have also been commissioned for eight nomadic communities coming under the OBC list — Shikkaligar, Gopala, Baazigar, Nandiwaala – Joshi – Pulmaali, Geesadi, Haavadiga, Gaarudiga and Bailu Pattara.</p>.<p>In Karnataka, nomadic communities are present in the OBC, SC and ST lists.</p>