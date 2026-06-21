Sub-inspector booked on sexual harassment charges in Karnataka's Chitradurga

<p>Chitradurga: A Bengaluru-based woman filed a complaint against sub-inspector Gadhilingappa of Tunganagar police station in Shivamogga, alleging sexual harassment. In this connection, an FIR has been registered at the city's Women's Police Station.</p>.<p>In the complaint, the woman said that she was sexually assaulted when the accused was a sub-inspector at the city police station here.</p>.<p>She stated in her complaint that Gadilingappa, whom she came into contact with through Instagram, had a forced relationship with her on the pretext of marrying her. She alleged that the accused later refused to marry her.</p>.<p>A complaint has also been filed against Gadilingappa under the SC-ST Act.</p>