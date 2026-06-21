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Homeindiakarnataka

Sub-inspector booked on sexual harassment charges in Karnataka's Chitradurga

A complaint has also been filed against Gadilingappa under the SC-ST Act.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 01:57 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 01:57 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaChitradurga

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