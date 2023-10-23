Sub-inspector of CISF shoots himself dead with service revolver in Karnataka

Mangaluru: A sub-inspector attached to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) ended his life by shooting himself with his service revolver at a washroom near the main gate of New Mangalore Port in Panambur on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Zakir Hussain (58), a resident of Raichur.
Mangaluru Commissioner of police Anupam Agrawal said, Zakir Hussain was posted on night shift at New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) main gate.
After completing his shift and handing over the charge to morning shift in-charge, at around 6.30 am, he proceeded to the washroom next to main gate and shot himself.
A case was registered at Panambur police station and investigation is in progress.