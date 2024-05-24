Submit Parking Policy 2.0 blueprint by June: Karnataka High Court to BBMP chief  

The petitioners, N Ashwathnarayana Reddy and his brother N Nagabhushana Reddy, are residents of 17th Main in HSR Layout. They contend that the owner of a vacant site in the layout has rented it out for parking two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The petitioners allege that this commercial use of parking has resulted in noise and air pollution, as well as increased vehicle traffic on a residential road.