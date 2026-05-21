<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the School Education and Literacy Department officials to submit a proposal to the Finance Department for the recruitment of 15,000 teachers.</p>.<p>During a review meeting on Wednesday, the CM said that the shortage of teachers is impacting the quality of education at government schools and it should be addressed immediately.</p>.<p>The officials informed the CM that they were waiting for resolution of the internal reservation issue, and since it has been resolved, they will submit the proposal and also issue a notification. </p>.Karnataka Budget 2026-27: Govt to upgrade 800 schools to KPS, fill 15,000 teacher posts.<p>According to the officials, they will complete the recruitment process within 100 days after getting a nod from the Finance Department.</p>.<p>A recent report from NITI Ayog highlighted the shortage of teachers. The sanctioned strength of teachers is 1,78,935 for 41,088 government schools; however, 38,163 posts are vacant, according to the report.</p>.<p>On the Karnataka Public Schools, the CM said all 800 schools should be ready in two years and directed the officials to take necessary steps to provide transportation to the children.</p>