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Homeindiakarnataka

Submit proposal to hire 15k teachers; Siddaramaiah tells education department

During a review meeting on Wednesday, the CM said that the shortage of teachers is impacting the quality of education at government schools and it should be addressed immediately.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 01:14 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 01:14 IST
SiddarmaiahEducation DepartmentKarnakata

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