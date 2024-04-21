Success story: This farmer has harvested one tonne Kashmiri apples in his farm in Karnataka

Can the Kashmiri apple grow in Karnataka, that too in the dry Hoskote region of the state? Basavaraju Valmiki, a farmer in Karnataka took up this challenge and successfully cultivated apples in his one acre farm. Basavaraju has sold nearly one tonne apples from his first harvest.

Today, his farm is buzzing with activities. Farmers, students, and people from near and far are lining up to witness this miracle. Watch the video to know more about Basavaraju Valmiki’s success story.