Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Sudden deaths due to heart attack on the rise in Karnataka

Over the last few years, many instances of sudden heart attacks have been reported and videos of people suddenly collapsing have gone viral, creating a scare among people.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 21:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2026, 21:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaheart attack

Follow us on :

Follow Us