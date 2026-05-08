<p>Bengaluru: The number of sudden deaths due to heart attack has increased by nearly 25%, between 2022 and 2024, in Karnataka, according to the data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).</p>.<p>Over the last few years, many instances of sudden heart attacks have been reported and videos of people suddenly collapsing have gone viral, creating a scare among people.</p>.<p class="bodytext">While the state government has ruled out the probability of Covid vaccination resulting in such deaths, doctors opined that the lifestyle changes and lack of preventive screening may have increased deaths.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Now, we also see many youngsters dying due to heart attacks. Multiple factors could result in such cardiac events. Smoking is one of the strongest triggers. That apart, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and increasing diabetes among the younger population increase the risk of heart diseases,” said Dr Yashodha Ravi, Cardiologist.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Doctors also attribute the increase in heart diseases to increasing stress and poor sleep. Cardiologists suggest that preventive screening is a must since early detection and treatment could save lives.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The State health department has also put in place many measures to prevent sudden deaths. From the installation of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in public areas to introducing the Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyothi scheme for emergency care and increasing CPR training, a host of measures have been put in place.</p>