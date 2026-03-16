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Sudha Murthy urges Centre to set up AIIMS in Karnataka's Raichur district

Murty said while the Centre had set up AIIMS in several states, Karnataka was yet to get one. She raised the matter during Zero Hour in the Upper House.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 09:18 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 09:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAIIMSSudha Murthy

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