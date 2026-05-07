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Suicide by Karnataka farmers, farm labourers up 23% even as rest of India sees a drop

Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh were the only two states in the top-five that saw a spike in suicides by people engaged in agriculture sector.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 09:59 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 09:59 IST
IndiaKarnatakaMaharashtraMadhya PradeshfarmersNational Crime Records BureauNCRB

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