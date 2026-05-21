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Homeindiakarnataka

Suicide prevention project extended to Ramanagara, Ballari

Launched in 2023, it was designed as a comprehensive community-based model aligning with India’s National Suicide Prevention Strategy (2022) & World Health Organization’s live life framework.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 00:04 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 00:04 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaSuicideRamanagaraBallarisuicide prevention

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