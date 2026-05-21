Suicide prevention project extended to Ramanagara, Ballari

<p>Bengaluru: The Nimhans Suicide Prevention, Research, Implementation Training and Engagement centre’s (N-SPRITE) Project Suraksha pilot study, implemented in Channapatna region over 3 years, has recorded 1,261 suicide cases in self-harm registeries. But no re-attempts are reported among them after project intervention. </p>.<p>Following this, the Project Suraksha (Surveillance system to tracK suicide and SelfHArm) is now being extended by Nimhans to all five taluks of Ramanagara district in collaboration with the government and Himalaya wellness company.</p>.<p>The government has approved implementation of phase I of the project in Ballari district. Launched in 2023, it was designed as a comprehensive community-based model aligning with India’s National Suicide Prevention Strategy (2022) & World Health Organization’s live life framework.</p>.<p>The current community-based surveillance teams comprise 795 trained members, including panchayat leaders, healthcare workers, SHG members and teachers, who have conducted 300 stakeholder visits reaching over 6,000 people.</p>.NIMHANS launches lay responder care \nto help road accident victims.<p>With the expansion, the project will adopt a “train-and-transfer” approach by mentoring local NGOs to co-deliver the programme alongside the project team, ensuring mental health infrastructure remains embedded in the district’s mental health landscape. </p>.<p>The projects have provided suicide gatekeeper trainings and trained 4,185 frontline workers such as primary health centre (PHC) staff, fire and safety officers, educators, students and anaganwadi workers. The project, through its awareness programmes, has reached 14,294 students across schools and colleges. </p>.<p>According to data presented by N-SPRITE, Indian youth are particularly vulnerable, with suicide being the leading reason for death among those aged 15-29 years and Karnataka is among the five states reporting most suicides in India. </p>